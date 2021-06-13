The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Boosted by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

