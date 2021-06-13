Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $225,794.57 and approximately $50,269.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.23 or 0.06556415 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00152432 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

