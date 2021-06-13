Pundi X NEM Hits Market Cap of $6.71 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $3,042.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00056406 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00172058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00195157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.77 or 0.01105863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,033.31 or 0.99926453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

