$0.24 EPS Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.21. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $333,026.36. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,476 shares of company stock valued at $611,107. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 418.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

