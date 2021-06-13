Miller Investment Management LP Makes New $5.68 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,000. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $181.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $203.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.05.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

