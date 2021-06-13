Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 655.6% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

GRIN opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $11.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.