Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 766.2% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:PSCD opened at $120.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $126.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,627,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 28,849 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 183.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

