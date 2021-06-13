Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Expands By 611.1%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 611.1% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 9,696 shares of Ashford stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $93,469.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 3,128 shares of Ashford stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $27,901.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,628 shares in the company, valued at $522,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.63. Ashford has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AINC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ashford from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.