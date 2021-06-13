Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,972,000 after buying an additional 234,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,522,000 after buying an additional 176,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after buying an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

NYSE FBHS opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.