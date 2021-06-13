Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,788 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.23 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10.

