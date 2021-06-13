Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $15.20 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.9% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $209.31 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.42.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

