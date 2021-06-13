Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $501,000 in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $200,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $4,814,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,010,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTPAU opened at $10.17 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

