Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4,045.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

NYSE CTB opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $60.46.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

