1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) & Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Financial Survey

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) and Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and Tile Shop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 Goedeker -40.19% N/A -73.59% Tile Shop 2.42% 5.64% 2.18%

1.4% of 1847 Goedeker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Tile Shop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and Tile Shop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 Goedeker $55.13 million 0.33 -$21.57 million N/A N/A Tile Shop $325.06 million 1.26 $6.03 million N/A N/A

Tile Shop has higher revenue and earnings than 1847 Goedeker.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for 1847 Goedeker and Tile Shop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 Goedeker 0 0 0 0 N/A Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tile Shop beats 1847 Goedeker on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services. 1847 Goedeker Inc. was founded in 1951 and is based in Ballwin, Missouri.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, sealers, and accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products under the Superior brand name; and offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. As of March 11, 2021, it operated 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia, the United States. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

