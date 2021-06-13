Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $172.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.17 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.30.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

