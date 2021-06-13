Argent Trust Co Has $926,000 Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM opened at $352.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.32 and a twelve month high of $383.71. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.