Hartline Investment Corp Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

