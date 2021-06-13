Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of JQC stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $6.73.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
