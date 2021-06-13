Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of JQC stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

