Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of JFR stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 201,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $1,926,024.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,312.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

