MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 529,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $32,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

MET stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

