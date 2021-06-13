Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,368,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $125.14 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.62.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

