Premier Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 62.9% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

KMB opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

