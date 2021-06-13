BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
MUE stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.