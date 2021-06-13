Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE:NKG opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $14.21.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Further Reading: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.