Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.449 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $30.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.16.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
