Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $269,638.54

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00011440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $269,638.54 and $36.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00056378 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00171294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00194938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.01105872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36,014.87 or 1.00249407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

