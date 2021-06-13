Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $375.07 million and $19.97 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00056378 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00171294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00194938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.01105872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,014.87 or 1.00249407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 374,952,956 coins and its circulating supply is 374,952,392 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

