$0.79 EPS Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.90. The Toro posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

TTC opened at $105.59 on Friday. The Toro has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

