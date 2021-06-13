Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $237.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

