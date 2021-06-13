Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $310.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.32. The firm has a market cap of $330.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

