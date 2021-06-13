20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,638 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 61,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 224,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 42,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

