20 20 Capital Management Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

