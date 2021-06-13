Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $280,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

