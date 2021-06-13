Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock worth $995,906 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.