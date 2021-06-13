Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $124.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

