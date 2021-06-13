JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $373.88 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $373,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $13,655,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,050,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAP. Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of BAP opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.67. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.