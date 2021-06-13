CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $43,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

