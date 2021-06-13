JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 47,691 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,699,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.40% of Garmin worth $355,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Garmin by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Garmin by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN stock opened at $144.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

