TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Xylem were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,669,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Xylem by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 576,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,630,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $118.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,452. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

