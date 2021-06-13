TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,180,000 after purchasing an additional 282,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 319.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $470.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.41 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,016 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

