TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $471,000 Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Snap were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap by 17.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Snap by 361.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,272.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,840,229 shares of company stock valued at $170,177,772.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.