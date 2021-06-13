Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 584 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $295,934,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after buying an additional 2,798,004 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $67.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.