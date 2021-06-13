SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 69,086 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.