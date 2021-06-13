Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

