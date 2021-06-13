Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Up 304.4% in May

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 304.4% from the May 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CHYHY stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.2672 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

