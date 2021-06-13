Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Short Interest Update

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLWY opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.94. Calloway’s Nursery has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73.

Get Calloway's Nursery alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 23 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.