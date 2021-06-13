Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $41.86 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $358.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

