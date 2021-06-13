SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $2,346,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.66 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.43.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

