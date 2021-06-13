Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $34.00 million and $717.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $26.71 or 0.00074216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00056453 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00172544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00195266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.01 or 0.01108824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,955.99 or 0.99920050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,273,145 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mSLVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.