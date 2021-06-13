Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 69.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.66.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,229 shares of company stock valued at $552,496. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TDS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

