Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 69.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.
Shares of TDS stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.66.
In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,229 shares of company stock valued at $552,496. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on TDS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.
